New details emerge surrounding Ric Flair's retirement weekend

Conrad Thompson has revealed more details regarding Ric Flair's retirement weekend during a recent podcast appearance.

Flair is set to return to the ring at the upcoming Starrcast V event, which will take place over an entire weekend. Though the event will see Flair return to the ring, it will also feature a number of interviews and signing opportunities, as well as further in-ring competition featuring modern stars.

Speaking on a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Conrad Thompson, the man behind the event, shared new details of what will be going on. He announced that a press conference would take place this coming Thursday, with Flair in attendance:

“The press conference will be this Thursday at 1PM Central. We have the mayor of Nashville. Mr. Crockett and Mr. Jarrett will be there, Mr. Flair will be there of course, and we have the voice of the Tennessee Titans (Mike Keath) joining us, plus we’ll save some great charities on hand," Thompson said. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Conrad went on to note that major wrestling stars like AEW's Jon Moxley would also be at the event:

“They’re bringing Psycho Clown, Jon Moxley, Bandido, and a whole bunch of others, all to Nashville during Starrcast on Friday night," he added.

#Starrcast @StarrcastEvents



Yep.



Announcement coming TONIGHT after 8:00pm Eastern! An official Saturday night After Party at #STARRCAST , July 30th, featuring two Billboard 200 & Top 40 national recording artists?Yep.Announcement coming TONIGHT after 8:00pm Eastern! An official Saturday night After Party at #STARRCAST, July 30th, featuring two Billboard 200 & Top 40 national recording artists?Yep.Announcement coming TONIGHT after 8:00pm Eastern! https://t.co/izPN0vA9hg

The event is being hosted at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. A comedy roast of Ric Flair will also take place over the weekend and is currently scheduled for Friday, July 29th. Several of the events are available as a package on pay-per-view.

Who will Ric Flair face in his final match?

There is currently no name announced as the opponent in Ric Flair's final in-ring appearance.

However, several names have been rumoured, including Hulk Hogan and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. Steamboat, though, has denied any involvement in the match, opting to stay retired.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At RicFlairsLastMatch.com ! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents https://t.co/9xdCuRuNT4

There have also been rumors that Ric Flair could be working a tag team contest alongside AEW's FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler).

It will be interesting to see if Flair can win his retirement match. You can read more about the Nature Boy by clicking right here.

