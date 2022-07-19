New Era on WWE RAW yet to begin after reports of change

Monday Night RAW is yet to implement the reported TV 14 ratings if the latest episode is anything to go by.

WWE was reportedly planning on a big change for the red brand as it was moving from PG-TV to TV-14. The company was seemingly looking to mark the end of the PG Era after 14 years. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

It should be noted that several sources then followed up on the initial reports and stated that the memo regarding the rating change was sent out early before anything was confirmed.

Pat McAfee even referenced the ratings change on SmackDown this past week.

On the latest episode of RAW, it was confirmed in the opening montage that the show is still PG-TV, meaning that the new era for the red brand and WWE is yet to begin.

You can check it out in the photo below:

This doesn't mean that there isn't a chance for WWE to remove the PG rating for RAW. However, it remains to be seen when the promotion will pull the trigger on the reported change.

Do you think WWE will be moving to TV-14 soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far