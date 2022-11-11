"New face of the company. Roman is going Hollywood" - Twitter erupts as WWE legend backs Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

The wrestling world has reacted to Ric Flair's recent comments. The Nature Boy has admitted that he wants to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns.
During a recent edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair backed The American Nightmare to make history by dethroning the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Reigns recently surpassed 800 days as the Universal Champion, he unified it with the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.
In reaction to Flair's comments, the wrestling world seemed divided. While some fans want to see Rhodes win the title, others aren't ready for a world where The Tribal Chief isn't the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Vince Russo believes WWE could bring back CM Punk to face Roman Reigns
Vince Russo believes that WWE should bring former world champion CM Punk back to the company for a potential showdown with Roman Reigns.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws recently, Russo claimed that Punk should put his career on the line against The Tribal Chief if he returns to the company. He said:
"Listen, if they knew how to freaking book, with the lack of talent that they have, you gotta bring him straight away at Reigns. Maybe it is; maybe the gimmick is, 'Maybe this would be the last match, or I'm gonna be the champion and get a contract with the WWE'. And you know what, either it is Royal Rumble, or either is the backup plan for The Rock at WrestleMania, he would have to come in."
Roman Reigns has defended his Universal Championship against some of the biggest names in the industry, including John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, and others.
His latest defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.
Would you like to see Cody Rhodes dethrone The Head of the Table? Sound off in the comment section
Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.