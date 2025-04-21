"New Face Who Dis?" - WWE SmackDown star shows off image change following recent accident

WrestleMania 41 is now officially done, and the focus turns back to weekly shows as WWE Backlash slowly approaches.
It seems that Tommaso Ciampa has decided to mark the beginning of a new year in World Wrestling Entertainment with a new look. The former Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to show off his new look after shaving his beard following an accident on WrestleMania weekend.
"New Face Who Dis," Ciampa wrote.
Ciampa revealed ahead of WrestleMania Night Two that he had suffered a fall and cut open his chin, which had forced him to shave off his beard, a look that he has now decided to adopt.
R-Truth was mocking Ciampa for how much he looked like Triple H with his beard, so it seems that the comparisons will now end after the beard has gone.
What's next for #DIY on WWE SmackDown?
Despite the injury and the fact that it appears that Ciampa needed stitches in his chin following the fall, he will still be part of WWE SmackDown on Friday as he walks into a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Last week on SmackDown, #DIY interfered in the match between The Street Profits and the Motor City Machine Guns and attempted to exit with the tag title. Nick Aldis was able to prevent the duo from leaving with the belts and announced that he would take the titles and hang them above the ring for a TLC match this week on SmackDown instead.
#DIY have a shot at reclaiming the tag team title, but if they are unsuccessful, they will go to the back of the queue in the SmackDown Tag Team Division as the roster continues to bring forward many new names.
NXT's Fraxiom is expected to join one of the main roster brands this week following their recent title loss at Stand and Deliver ahead of WrestleMania Night One.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.