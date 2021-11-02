New feud teased for Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has been part of a feud with Bianca Belair since her return to WWE, at SummerSlam but it appears that a new challenger has now stepped up on RAW.

Following Lynch's victory over The EST of WWE as part of the first match of the night, the RAW Women's Champion was being interviewed backstage.

The Man was happy with her win over Belair, despite using questionable tactics to score the pinfall. This is when Liv Morgan stepped up to confront Lynch and teased a future feud with the RAW Women's Champion.

The two women didn't have to exchange words, but The Man walked away from Morgan, who made it clear that she was next in line.

Liv Morgan was recently drafted over to Monday Night RAW as part of the WWE Draft, much like Belair and Lynch.

There are several challengers for Becky Lynch waiting in the wings on RAW

The RAW Women's Division has come out of the WWE Draft looking strong since the likes of Doudrop, Carmella, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan are all now part of the roster.

The feud between Belair and Lynch may not be over since The Man was forced to cheat to pick up her victory this week on RAW, but there are plenty more women waiting to step up to the challenge.

The company is currently heading into Survivor Series so Lynch will now need to look over her shoulder for Charlotte, who she is expected to face on November 21st.

Despite the show being less than three weeks away, there aren't any official matches for the show as of yet, but both brands are expected to go head to head in their traditional bouts.

If this is the case, then Liv Morgan could be forced to wait until Day One on January 1st 2022 for her shot at The Man, or could be pushed as next year's Women's Royal Rumble winner.

