New footage from inside WWE ThunderDome

WWE recently announced a huge change to their overall weekly presentation with WWE ThunderDome.

WWE ThunderDome has been described as a "state of the art" experience which is set to feature lasers, pyro and, most importantly, massive LED screens placed around the ring and arena, which will not only present WWE content but will also project the image of fans watching along live from home via webcam.

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

Fans have been clambering to register their place in the virtual arena, so that they may be featured on the show, at WWEThunderDome.com. So much so that the site has reportedly struggled to handle the sheer volume of visitors.

New visuals of WWE ThunderDome

In what is being called WWE's biggest move into an interactive wrestling experience yet, we have now been given our first glimpse at the actual size and scale of the LED board presentation from within the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida - home of WWE ThunderDome:

Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/WBx8Xx3U8a — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 19, 2020

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has offered us a glimpse at a panoramic view of the WWE ThunderDome, which is looking like it could end up being a truly monumental achievement for the company.

Along with a similar stage design as we are used to seeing in WWE programming, the video shows us there will be at least two layers of LED screens, presumably covering at least a one hundred and eighty degrees of the ring itself, as well as an overarching set of lighting (possibly also being used as screens) stretching over the ring as well.

The first official broadcast to come from WWE ThunderDome will be this Friday's edition of SmackDown and, if these images are anything to go by, we are in for a very unique and exciting visual extravaganza.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any updates regarding WWE ThunderDome.