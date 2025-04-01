New hosts for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony officially announced

WWE announced the new hosts for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. The announcement was made on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond and NXT commentator Corey Graves presented last year's show. Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, Lia Maivia, The U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali were the inductees of the 2024 ceremony. This year's ceremony will be headlined by none other than 'The Game' Triple H.

On RAW this week, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announced that they would be hosting the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 18, in Las Vegas before WrestleMania 41 Night One.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joining The Cerebral Assassin, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) will enter this year's Hall of Fame. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart will also be present, as their WrestleMania 13 match will be inducted, which is a first.

WrestleMania Weekend is one of the most highly anticipated times of the year in professional wrestling. Many events will take place that weekend. The event itself will be headlined by the triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins and the WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback