"New Judgment Day", "Ngl they did it better" - WWE fans react after popular faction dresses up as Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest on RAW

WWE fans recently took to Twitter after a popular faction dressed up as The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest on the latest edition of RAW. The stars in question are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

During the latest episode of the red brand, Kingston and Woods were seen in a backstage segment where they hilariously mocked The Judgment Day by cosplaying as Priest and Dominik.

After the show, the duo posted a photo on social media showing off their attire. Rhea Ripley quickly noticed the post and reacted. You can check out her response here.

WWE fans immediately went into the comments section to react to The New Day's cosplay for Halloween.

Most of them showered Xavier Woods, who portrayed Dominik Mysterio, and Kofi Kingston, who dressed up as Damian Priest, with praise. One fan thought they looked better than the actual Judgment Day members.

You can check out the reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Vince Russo did not like The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during the latest episode of WWE RAW

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he did not like when Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh opened the latest Monday Night Show.

"I'm sorry man. I come from an era when there were mega, mega, mega superstars. When you got Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio opening RAW, that's awful. That is God-awful. Where they were and where they are when you have these three people come out at the top of the show prime time, that says it all. That literally says it all... That's what this company is right now."

Dirty Dom is set to face off against Nathan Frazer at Night Two of Halloween Havoc with his NXT North American Championship on the line. Let's see what WWE has planned for the match.

