New name for Seth Rollins' faction with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed confirmed by the WWE star

Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker failed in their quest at WWE Night of Champions as The Visionary was unable to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Reed took to Instagram to send a three-word message following the shocking turn of events, seemingly confirming a new name for the faction.
CM Punk and John Cena clashed for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. However, Seth Rollins and his faction disrupted the proceedings as The Visionary tried to insert himself into the match. He couldn't cash in the Money in the Bank contract, though, as Cena and Punk fought off the faction.
While the heel stable may have failed at Night of Champions, the setback has not dampened their spirits. This is evident from Bronson Reed's latest post on Instagram, where he sent a bold three-word message along with posting a picture of his group. Reed addressed the group as "Doomsday," which could be the faction's name.
"When doomsday comes,"- he posted.
It should be noted that the Doomsday name has been used in wrestling previously. WWE legend Kane used to go by that name in the USWA and WWC.
Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41, where he turned heel and aligned with Paul Heyman. The duo added Bron Breakker to their ranks on RAW the next night, where they also took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
While the faction already looked unstoppable, it got even stronger on Saturday Night's Main Event last month, where Bronson Reed returned from injury and joined forces with the heel trifecta.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have so far worked as the muscle of the group, while Rollins is the leader, and Paul Heyman is the counselor. The faction has dominated RAW since its formation, and The Visionary currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. While he couldn't cash it in at Night of Champions, Seth managed to cost CM Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship.
The villainous stable will likely continue to feud with The Best in the World. They are also involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn and Penta, and possibly Jey Uso. Roman Reigns is another name that could soon return to exact vengeance on Seth Rollins and his faction.
