New role predicted for popular WWE Superstar after RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW from Raleigh, North Carolina. The action-packed show featured top names like Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. We also saw the fallout from Sami Zayn beating Chad Gable to get a shot at Gunther's gold. Meanwhile, Vince Russo had an interesting take on the confrontation between the two babyfaces.

Chad Gable confronted Sami Zayn on the show and said the latter didn't have what it took to beat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Title. One person who shared the feeling was the champion himself. The Austrian was not shy about letting Zayn know what he thought of him during their contract signing segment.

In a chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the company might book Gable in the role of Zayn's coach ahead of the latter's showdown against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

"Gable may be coaching Sami Zayn. It seems to me that's where they're going now. That's what it looks like, Chris, 'cause he's telling him you can't beat Gunther blah blah, he went toe to toe with Gunther." (33:20 - 33:34)

It will be an exciting turn in the storyline if Gable actually starts coaching The Master Strategist for the latter's Intercontinental Title bout against Gunther at 'Mania. Many wanted The Alpha Academy member to face The Ring General, but he may be involved in the program in a different capacity.

