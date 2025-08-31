New Roman Reigns update revealed after WWE Clash in Paris

WWE has revealed a new Roman Reigns update after the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutally attacked the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the PLE.Reigns was in action against Reed to kick off the event in Paris. Post-match, he attacked Paul Heyman and choked him out before celebrating with the WWE Universe. The OTC was caught by surprise by Bron Breakker, who speared him through the commentary desk. Breakker and Aus-Zilla then proceeded to destroy The Tribal Chief, hitting him with multiple Spears and Tsunamis.During the Clash in Paris post-show, Cathy Kelley revealed that Reigns will be getting an MRI and X-rays. Further updates regarding the OTC will be revealed on Monday's RAW in Paris.Check out the update provided by Kelley:Roman Reigns revealed if he would be leaving WWE for HollywoodRoman Reigns has had brief experience in Hollywood, where he worked alongside his cousin, Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson. The OTC has revealed that he wants to be the first superstar to work in the WWE and Hollywood.Speaking on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Reigns had this to say:&quot;I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**m near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns.&quot;Reigns' match against Bronson Reed was his first singles match since facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion picked up a much-needed win because he wants to shift his focus to the World Heavyweight Championship and possibly challenge Seth Rollins.The OTC has hinted at challenging for a World Title, but hasn't exactly revealed when he plans on doing so. He first has to deal with other members of The Vision.