Roman Reigns gets 100% real on whether he will be leaving WWE for a career in Hollywood

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in WWE, but The Original Tribal Chief is no longer a full-time performer in the company. Recently, he got candid about whether he would leave the industry for a potential career in Hollywood.

Ad

Reigns has appeared in a handful of projects outside the Stamford-based promotion, and he's set to portray Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. However, it's hard for him to play multiple roles, and The Original Tribal Chief knows what he wants with his career in the future.

On What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, the 40-year-old said he wants to be the first guy to conquer the world of professional wrestling and acting without having to give up the other, unlike his predecessors in the industry, such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista.

Ad

Trending

"I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. D**m near lead a movie and then also still main event a pay-per-view. I don't want to stop being a WWE Superstar in order to wear other hats. I'm always going to be a WWE Superstar. I'm always going to be Roman Reigns," Reigns said.

Ad

Ad

Roman Reigns set to compete in his first singles match at a WWE PLE since 2024

Roman Reigns dominated the blue brand for years as the Universal Champion and added more gold around his waist at WrestleMania 38 when he unified the title with the WWE Championship following his win over Brock Lesnar. The Original Tribal Chief has got multiple wins under his belt as a singles performer, but hasn't had a singles match at a PLE in a while.

Ad

The 40-year-old star's last win in a one-on-one contest was at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 against LA Knight. While he did defeat Solo Sikoa on RAW's Netflix debut in a Tribal Combat Match, The Original Tribal Chief was on the losing end in his last singles bout at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed in a one-on-one match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. It'll be interesting to see if he can leave France with a win at a PLE for the first time in over 660 days.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More