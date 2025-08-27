Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns' upcoming WWE match

Roman Reigns' upcoming match is to take place in France at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and there's a potential spoiler on the outcome of the match days before it takes place.

Roman Reigns targeted Seth Rollins' The Vision on Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 41. While Reigns and Jey Uso got the leverage at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, Reed had constantly embarrassed The Original Tribal Chief by stealing his sneakers on different occasions.

Later, management booked a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and The Tribal Thief, aka Bronson Reed, at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. According to Bet Online, the 40-year-old star is expected to walk out of the event with a win over Reed.

This will be The Original Tribal Chief's first one-on-one match at a premium live event since WrestleMania XL. The longest-reigning Universal Champion is currently the favorite to win the match. However, the odds can change before the final SmackDown ahead of the event.

Roman Reigns' illustrious career in the Stamford-based promotion as a performer is hard to replicate. However, it put a target on The Original Tribal Chief's back for years, and many have come for his spot in WWE, including Bronson Reed.

Speaking on RAW Recap, The Colossal vowed to take Roman Reigns' career when the two lock horns inside the square circle in France. The former North American Champion wants to take everything away from the former Universal Champion.

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said.

It'll be interesting to see if Reigns can leave the event with a win.

