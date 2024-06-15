New rumored WWE faction has "a lot of pressure" on them, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about a rumored new faction in the company. According to him, there was quite some pressure on the new group, but Teddy was confident about it.

The new group in question is Wyatt 6, the rumors of which have increased in intensity recently. A recent teaser also fueled the rumors of Uncle Howdy returning to action, along with the brainchild faction of Bray Wyatt, Wyatt 6. While there have been reports of certain members of the group already, nothing seems to be set in stone at this point.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked about whether it would be a lot of pressure for Wyatt 6 as a faction to perform well. He stated:

"Yeah, it's a lot of pressure, but also, you know, it can be done. And I think that the fans will definitely get behind him because the people love Bray. They really loved him. And just, you know, right before his death he was getting up, he got on a roll. He was starting back up there. So I think with these guys coming in and trying to continue, you know, what he had started. I think it's gonna be good and the fans are gonna be right behind him because they loved Bray." [2:27 onwards]

Another veteran has commented on WWE's decision to present Wyatt 6

According to Eric Bischoff, the new faction being presented on-screen carries a lot of risk at this point.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained that while the risk was significant, WWE's decision to go ahead with it had earned his respect.

"I have no idea [if it will work] but hats off to WWE for having the b***s to try it, because it's a high-risk maneuver… I say that because if it comes together and it works, it can be massive. But if it doesn't come off, if it doesn't register, the letdown is gonna be huge," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the creative department has planned for the new faction.

