New stipulation confirmed for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 11, 2024 05:33 GMT
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest has a new stipulation. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A new stipulation has been confirmed for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. This comes after The Scottish Warrior defeated Finn Balor in the main event of the latest episode of RAW.

During the match, the former WWE Champion took down his opponent with a shoulder tackle and slammed him on the apron. He hit Balor with a big chop at ringside and The Judgment Day member sent him into the ringpost. McIntyre dropped Finn Balor face-first on the apron and tossed him over the announce table with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Drew McIntyre hit the former Universal Champion with another chop in the ring but he was taken down with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Drew nailed Finn with a sit-out powerbomb and hit him with a series of clotheslines. McIntyre delivered another belly-to-belly throw and a neckbreaker.

Drew tried to go for the Claymore Kick but Finn Balor countered it into a slingblade. The Scottish Warrior planted Balor with the Future Shock DDT and was setting up the Claymore Kick, but the rest of The Judgment Day showed up, including Damian Priest. However, Drew McIntyre won the match anyway after nailing Balor with a Claymore Kick.

As a result, The Judgment Day is now barred from ringside during The Scottish Warrior's World Heavyweight Championship match against The Archer of Infamy at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland.

