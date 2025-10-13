New World Champion is crowned after 140 days; WWE Superstar is beaten!

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:22 GMT
A new World Champion is crowned (Image Credits: WWE.com)
A new World Champion is crowned (Image Credits: WWE.com)

A major World Championship has finally changed hands after 140 days, with a WWE Superstar finally dethroned. The TNA World Championship is back around the waist of a wrestler signed to the company.

Ad

Trick Williams won the title at WWE NXT Battleground. Williams dethroned Joe Hendry to win the title despite being signed to the Stamford-based company. He successfully retained the title against Mike Santana, Elijah, and Moose. He also walked out as champion when he defended the title against now-former NXT Champion Oba Femi.

At TNA Bound for Glory 2025, Santana defeated Williams to win the title. The newly crowned champion was left in a bloody mess and was almost immediately forced to defend the title against Nic Nemeth, who tried to cash in his title opportunity, but was stopped by the returning Elijah. Kazarian also tried cashing in his shot at the title, but was unsuccessful, as the night ended with Santana standing tall as the new TNA World Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Joe Hendry explained the nature of the TNA locker room after WWE's Trick Williams won the World Championship

Joe Hendry opened up about the nature of the TNA locker room after WWE star Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, the former TNA World Champion said that there was an air of uncertainty within the locker room and that someone had to get the title back on behalf of TNA. Hendry said:

Ad
"I would say has been extremely positive until Trick Williams dethroned me for the TNA World Championship. So there is an air of uncertainty right now. Someone has to get the championship back into the hands of TNA, and I believe it is me."

Hendry firmly believed that he would be the one to bring the TNA World Championship back within the company. However, at Bound for Glory, it was Mike Santana's time to shine.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications