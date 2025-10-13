New World Champion is crowned after 140 days; WWE Superstar is beaten!

A major World Championship has finally changed hands after 140 days, with a WWE Superstar finally dethroned. The TNA World Championship is back around the waist of a wrestler signed to the company.Trick Williams won the title at WWE NXT Battleground. Williams dethroned Joe Hendry to win the title despite being signed to the Stamford-based company. He successfully retained the title against Mike Santana, Elijah, and Moose. He also walked out as champion when he defended the title against now-former NXT Champion Oba Femi.At TNA Bound for Glory 2025, Santana defeated Williams to win the title. The newly crowned champion was left in a bloody mess and was almost immediately forced to defend the title against Nic Nemeth, who tried to cash in his title opportunity, but was stopped by the returning Elijah. Kazarian also tried cashing in his shot at the title, but was unsuccessful, as the night ended with Santana standing tall as the new TNA World Champion.Joe Hendry explained the nature of the TNA locker room after WWE's Trick Williams won the World ChampionshipJoe Hendry opened up about the nature of the TNA locker room after WWE star Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship.Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda, the former TNA World Champion said that there was an air of uncertainty within the locker room and that someone had to get the title back on behalf of TNA. Hendry said:&quot;I would say has been extremely positive until Trick Williams dethroned me for the TNA World Championship. So there is an air of uncertainty right now. Someone has to get the championship back into the hands of TNA, and I believe it is me.&quot;Hendry firmly believed that he would be the one to bring the TNA World Championship back within the company. However, at Bound for Glory, it was Mike Santana's time to shine.