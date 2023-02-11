New World Order set to headline new season of popular WWE series

The New World Order is set to headline the new season of the popular WWE series Biography: WWE Legends.

NWO, stylized as nWo, was a professional wrestling faction that was active in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Made up of some of the biggest names in the industry, the NWO was a dominant force in the world of professional wrestling, capturing the attention of fans and shaking up the status quo.

With a rebellious attitude and a signature black and white color scheme, the nWo was a true game-changer, paving the way for a new era of professional wrestling and leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Whether you are a fan of the nWo or a detractor, there is no denying the faction's place in the annals of professional wrestling history. To this day, the nWo is remembered as one of the most influential and memorable factions of all time.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that, according to A&E 's Twitter account, they are looking to kickstart their popular WWE series Biography: WWE Legends with the infamous faction.

WWE on A&E @WWEonAE #WWEonAE Hear the iconic stories behind the most legendary names in the @WWE during an all-new season of Biography: WWE Legends starting with nWo as part of WWE Superstar Sunday, February 19th at 8/7c on @AETV Hear the iconic stories behind the most legendary names in the @WWE during an all-new season of Biography: WWE Legends starting with nWo as part of WWE Superstar Sunday, February 19th at 8/7c on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/7Xau7BUPfp

A&E confirmed that the New World Order episode would be the first to air on February 19th. It was previously reported that A&E will bring back all three of their WWE series - Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals, and WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. However, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures is the only show without an official announcement.

Hulk Hogan recalls big mistake he made before joining the New World Order

At the Bash at the Beach 1996, Hulk Hogan surprised the wrestling world when he turned heel by joining Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. However, Hogan recently recalled that he lost track of time speaking to Eric Bischoff backstage and that he didn't change out of his cowboy boots:

"When I see this [WCW action figure] it's kinda funny because now everybody knows what I was thinking, but that has haunted me for over 20 years that I'm going down to the ring, I'm supposed to wrestle, but I was so dumb I didn't even change my boots. The detail freaks would go, 'Oh my gosh, why has he got cowboy boots on?'" [2:13 – 2:28]

To this day, the nWo are widely regarded as one of the most influential factions in WWE history. Since the nWo, few factions have even been able to come close to their impact.

