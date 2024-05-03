New WWE champion crowned ahead of Backlash France

The energy surrounding the WWE product has slightly declined since WrestleMania season. Be that as it may, Triple H may have something up his sleeve to pull off another memorable show. After all, this new era is named after him, and The Game has proven his worth when the light shines bright.

Ahead of Backlash France Saturday night, Ricochet emerged as the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

Triple H took to Instagram to share the news, putting over the WWE star for being the apt man to represent the brand new championship belt and what it stands for. Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano in the finals which took place earlier today.

Check out the WWE CCO's message to Ricochet below:

"You always remember the first to ever do it. Nobody defines “speed” like Ricochet. Congratulations to @kingricochet on adding another title reign to his legacy and becoming the first-ever #WWESpeed Champion," wrote Triple H.

While he sat on the bench for the Show of Shows, Ricochet has managed to build up momentum of late with wins over The Judgment Day members "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Ricochet had an impressive showing at WWE SummerSlam last year

The company hosted SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit last year, and Ricochet opened had the honor of opening the show opposite Logan Paul.

The bout was as expected, filled with high-flying high-octane action. The One and Only ultimately took the fall. However, his performance was singled out by many contemporaries, including Hall of Famer Booker T:

"I must give Ricochet a lot of props because I’ll tell you right now, I seen a lot of growth in Ricochet. He’s coming into his peak. He’s actually now beginning to really start to understand what this thing is truly all about, and I can see it on Ricochet," Booker said.

The two men are currently separated thanks to the Stamford-based promotion's new rules for champions, which applies to Logan as he is currently in possession of the US title, despite being a free agent. Ricochet performs on the RAW brand while The Maverick works for SmackDown exclusively.

Nevertheless, one can safely assume that the creative team would want to revisit the rivalry between Ricochet and Logan Paul. Long past the "Biggest Party of the Summer," they made it clear that their issues with one another are far from over, and the fans are invested in that prospect.

