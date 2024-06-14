New WWE champion crowned ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is just around the corner, and multiple titles are set to be defended at the upcoming premium live event in Scotland. However, a major title change has occurred ahead of the show, with Andrade defeating Ricochet to become the new Speed Champion.

The Speed Championship was introduced a few months back with matches set to air exclusively on X (formerly known as Twitter). Ricochet became the inaugural champion, defeating Johnny Gargano in the tournament finals.

Andrade earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Karl Anderson in the semi-finals and Tommaso Ciampa in the finals of the #1 contenders tournament. The Mexican star went on to defeat Ricochet to become the second-ever Speed Champion. The match was filmed after last week's SmackDown and aired moments ago.

This was Andrade's first title win since returning to WWE

Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble earlier this year after a dismal run in All Elite Wrestling. The star is currently a part of SmackDown and recently started a feud with Legado Del Fantasma after the Mexican star refused to join forces with the heel faction despite Angel Garza helping him in his match against Apollo Crews.

Andrade has now won his first title since returning to the company as he defeated Ricochet to become the new Speed Champion. The star will be defending the gold against a plethora of stars in matches that are limited to five minutes.

This was also possibly Ricochet's last match for WWE as the star is reportedly on his way out of the company. The high flyer's contract is set to expire soon and he has already notified the promotion that he intends to leave. He was written off TV programming on RAW where Bron Breakker brutally destroyed him in a backstage attack.