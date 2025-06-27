New WWE champion crowned and immediately changes his own name

A new WWE champion has been crowned and immediately changed his own name. This was a major upset and a sign of a changing of the guard.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Tony D'Angelo on the latest episode of NXT to become the new Heritage Cup Champion. Noam Dar had to vacate it due to an injury. The star won the title after Luca Crusifino accidentally hit D'Angelo. Stacks has become the new WWE champion just days before Night of Champions.

He took Tony D'Angelo's name as well, stating that going forward, he would be the Don of NXT. He was no longer the Underboss. The star has made the change in his name going forward, but it remains to be seen how D'Angelo reacts to the loss and the humiliation he suffered after losing everything to Stacks.

"Wasn't a lot of trouble, taking his family, taking all his accolades. Your new Heritage Cup Champion. I'm not the Underboss, I'm Stacks, the Don of NXT," he said.

Now that the star has changed his own name and taken over the Family, it's clear that he has plans to continue undermining Tony D'Angelo. The coming weeks will reveal what exactly he plans to do next.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More