New WWE champion officially crowned ahead of Backlash

WWE Backlash is just around the corner, and the upcoming premium live event will feature multiple title matches. However, a title change has taken place ahead of the show, as El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to become the new Speed Champion.
The Speed Championship was introduced in 2024, with Ricochet becoming the inaugural champion. The current AEW star was defeated by Andrade, who held on to the title for around five months before losing it to Dragon Lee in November.
Lee successfully defended the championship on multiple occasions, defeating stars such as Chad Gable and Ivar. However, his title reign came to an end this Monday ahead of RAW when he was defeated by El Grande Americano. The match officially aired on X a few minutes ago, confirming the title changing hands.
It is widely believed that Chad Gable is underneath the El Grande Americano mask. However, the American Made leader has denied the claim so far.
El Grande Americano is undefeated in WWE
El Grande Americano was introduced on WWE TV in March 2025 after Chad Gable returned from his short excursion to Mexico, where he went to find a solution to his luchador problem.
The solution seems to be working well, as Gable has not lost a single match as El Grande Americano. He defeated Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 and now has a title to show for his efforts. However, most of Americano's victories have come in a sketchy fashion, as he has used a metal item under his mask.
It will be interesting to see how long Chad Gable will try to keep the facade on. While many on WWE programming have already pointed out that he's El Grande Americano, the American Made leader has continued to say that the two are different.