New WWE Champion Suddenly Crowned On SmackDown; Breaks Silence

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:19 GMT
The new champion has been crowned (Credit: WWE SmackDown)
The new champion has been crowned (Credit: WWE SmackDown)

On WWE SmackDown, a new WWE champion was crowned in an impromptu match that left most fans shocked. The star has now managed to walk away with the win and the title.

Ilja Dragunov broke his silence to send a message after winning the WWE United States Championship from Sami Zayn

Ilja Dragunov finally returned to the ring on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. His return came after more than a year away from action. Last year on September 28, he was injured during a match. His last match was a World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther, during a live event, where he lost the chance to become the new champion.

The star returned for Sami Zayn's open challenge for the United States title, coming out after The Miz's attempt was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes. It was a hard-hitting match with both stars giving their everything to win. He looked more physically fit than ever, and terrifying in the ring, as they both hit moves putting their bodies at risk.

The surprised champion was defeated in the end, after Ilja Dragunov was able to overcome him and win the title immediately on his return. He is now the new United States Champion. He broke his silence with a four word message, saying that pain would entertain the fans, giving them a hint as to what is to come.

Dragunov's next few opponents have reason to be afraid as well, with the star making his policy of meting out pain no secret at all.

"Pain shall entertain you."
Sami Zayn has put the title on the line regularly

As a WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn has not been shy about risking everything for as long as he hawss held the title.

He has held on to the title while facing a different star every week in an open challenge for the championship. Unfortunately, after defeating Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, Je'Von Evans, Aleister Black, Shinsuka Nakamura, and drawing with John Cena thanks to Brock Lesnar, he has now lost the title.

It remains to be seen if the open challenge continues under Dragunov.

