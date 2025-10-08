New WWE champions crowned! Xavier Woods breaks silence

Xavier Woods has broken his silence after new WWE champions were crowned. The New Day member has been vocal about mistreatment on RAW by General Manager Adam Pearce, but this time he decided to address his grievances at a different issue.NXT and TNA presented a crossover event called Showdown on Tuesday that featured talent from both brands. The opening match of the night saw TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz beat DarkState for the NXT Tag Team Title.WWE posted a video of their win, and Xavier Woods shared his reaction. The decorated tag team star posted a GIF of the movie character The Grinch under the post.Shortly afterward, Woods reposted WWE's video and this time shared a GIF of a man rubbing his hands and looking out, possibly hinting that The New Day might come for the newly crowned champions.Woods and his tag team partner Kofi Kingston have complained about not getting a rematch after losing the World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day in June.Xavier Woods has signed a new WWE contractXavier Woods' contract with WWE was due to expire last month. The multi-time tag team champion was able to reach an agreement with the promotion before his deal ended.It was reported that the former King of the Ring winner has signed a multi-year extension prolonging his stay with the sports entertainment giant. Later on X, Woods confirmed that he has agreed to a new contract.&quot;How do yall know this stuff? I didnt say anything! But yes. You're gonna see my se*y face for a while longer even though you dont deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest,&quot; Woods wrote.Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINKHow do yall know this stuff? I didnt say anything! But yes. You're gonna see my sexy face for a while longer even though you dont deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest. @WWE #BodyGuy #FaceGuy #ThankGodForTheNewDayThe 39-year-old star has been with WWE since 2010, having first signed a developmental contract with the promotion. Over the years, he has established himself as a hugely successful and reliable star for WWE.