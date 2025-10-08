"I didnt say anything!" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion confirms his future with the company 

A former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion has confirmed his future with the company. New Day member Xavier Woods has officially revealed that he has re-signed with the WWE.Woods' contract with the company was set to expire in September 2025. However, he was able to reach an agreement before his contract expired. The 39-year-old star signed a developmental contract in 2010 and has established himself as one of the best in the company, especially through his contributions in the tag team division.On X, Woods confirmed that the WWE Universe will have to see his &quot;se*y&quot; face for a while longer, even though they don't deserve it.&quot;How do yall know this stuff? I didnt say anything! But yes. You're gonna see my se*y face for a while longer even though you dont deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest.&quot; wrote Woods.Check out Woods' post here.Kofi Kingston wants his WWE tag team partner to win a singles titleKofi Kingston wants his tag team partner, Xavier Woods, to hold a singles championship. Throughout his career, Woods has held tag team gold and has been unsuccessful in his attempts to win a singles title.Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Kingston had this to say about Woods:&quot;I think for Xavier [Woods] to have a singles title, I know that's important to him. And I know it's long overdue. You know what I'm saying? Talking about people who are like incredible on the mic, he's amazing on the mic, [and] he's amazing in the ring. His physique, I don't know if you've seen him, his body game up,&quot;Earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, Woods and Kingston won the World Tag Team Championships by defeating The War Raiders. They lost the titles to reigning champions, The Judgment Day.