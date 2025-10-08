  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I didnt say anything!" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion confirms his future with the company 

"I didnt say anything!" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion confirms his future with the company 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 08, 2025 02:20 GMT
A former multi-time tag team champion has re-signed (WWE on YouTube)
A former multi-time tag team champion has re-signed (WWE on YouTube)

A former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion has confirmed his future with the company. New Day member Xavier Woods has officially revealed that he has re-signed with the WWE.

Ad

Woods' contract with the company was set to expire in September 2025. However, he was able to reach an agreement before his contract expired. The 39-year-old star signed a developmental contract in 2010 and has established himself as one of the best in the company, especially through his contributions in the tag team division.

On X, Woods confirmed that the WWE Universe will have to see his "se*y" face for a while longer, even though they don't deserve it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"How do yall know this stuff? I didnt say anything! But yes. You're gonna see my se*y face for a while longer even though you dont deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest." wrote Woods.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out Woods' post here.

Ad

Kofi Kingston wants his WWE tag team partner to win a singles title

Kofi Kingston wants his tag team partner, Xavier Woods, to hold a singles championship. Throughout his career, Woods has held tag team gold and has been unsuccessful in his attempts to win a singles title.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Kingston had this to say about Woods:

Ad
"I think for Xavier [Woods] to have a singles title, I know that's important to him. And I know it's long overdue. You know what I'm saying? Talking about people who are like incredible on the mic, he's amazing on the mic, [and] he's amazing in the ring. His physique, I don't know if you've seen him, his body game up,"

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, Woods and Kingston won the World Tag Team Championships by defeating The War Raiders. They lost the titles to reigning champions, The Judgment Day.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications