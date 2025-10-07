Massive update on Xavier Woods' WWE status - Reports

There has been a massive update regarding Xavier Woods' status with WWE. The veteran is a member of The New Day faction on WWE RAW.According to a new report from Fightful Select, Xavier Woods has reached a new deal with the promotion. The report shared that Woods has reached a multi-year extension to remain with the company.It was noted that Woods' contract was set to expire in September 2025, and the negotiations &quot;came down to the wire.&quot; However, the former King of the Ring winner was able to reach an agreement on a new deal before his contract expired.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKXavier Woods has re-signed with WWE on a multi-year contract. - @SeanRossSapp | @FightfulSelectGrayson Waller recently aligned with The New Day after his tag team with Austin Theory came to an end. Waller and The New Day lost to Penta and The War Raiders in a six-man tag team match on the September 22 edition of RAW. Waller got hit with a Mexican Destroyer by Penta during the match and humorously claimed that he needed a motorized scooter to get around following the movie.Xavier Woods claims WWE is against The New DayRAW star Xavier Woods went on a rant on social media last month and claimed that the company was against The New Day.Woods shared a post on X that Penta should have been disqualified for hitting a Piledriver during their match. He also suggested that the company was displaying favoritism for breaking up their backstage attack on the former AEW star.&quot;Considering the entire @wwe is clearly against us, we decided to take matters into our own hands. We caught Penta tweeting about himself from his burner account and dropped him in the hallway. Surprising how quick help shows up for their little golden boy but their cheeks are firmly planted in a heated seat when we are being assaulted. Disgusting behavior from WWE suits,&quot; he added.You can check out Woods' message in the post below:Big E used to be a member of The New Day, but he suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has not returned to the ring since. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned their backs on Big E when he tried to help them last year on RAW.