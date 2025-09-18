  • home icon
  "Disgusting behavior" - Xavier Woods accuses WWE of favoritism 

"Disgusting behavior" - Xavier Woods accuses WWE of favoritism 

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:05 GMT
Xavier Woods. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Xavier Woods. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Xavier Woods has accused WWE of favoritism. The New Day member has been venting his frustration with WWE officials on RAW during his current feud with Penta.

This week on RAW, Penta beat Kofi Kingston after hitting a springboard Mexican Destroyer. However, later in the night, Penta was attacked by the New Day backstage as WWE officials rushed to the spot.

Now, in a post on X (Twitter), Xavier Woods has addressed Penta while taking shots at WWE officials.

"This past Monday PENTA cheated yet again using an illegal piledriver against @truekofi. The ref counted 3 for some reason instead of calling for an immediate disqualification," he wrote.
The decorated tag team star then addressed the backstage attack on Penta. He said WWE officials came quickly to the luchador's aid, unlike in the case of New Day,

"Considering the entire @wwe is clearly against us, we decided to take matters into our own hands. We caught Penta tweeting about himself from his burner account and dropped him in the hallway. Surprising how quick help shows up for their little golden boy but their cheeks are firmly planted in a heated seat when we are being assaulted. Disgusting behavior from WWE suits," he added.
Check out the post below:

Xavier Woods recently had surgery

Xavier Woods was pulled from the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide card last week. He was set to team up with Kofi Kingston to take on Psycho Clown & Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

However, before the show, Woods revealed that he had surgery to remove a lipoma, a benign, non-cancerous tumor, from his head.

Woods shared some graphic photos post-surgery and kept the storyline with Penta moving, saying that this was a result of his Mexican Destroyer.

The New Day members have repeatedly called for the move to be banned, with Woods claiming it injured his neck.

