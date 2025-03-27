New WWE General manager announced; takes new name

WWE has announced a new General Manager after the latest show. The star has also taken a new name.

The star was announced as the new General Manager, and she has now reacted. Ava appointed Stevie Turner as the show's GM. She talked about how she was the Prime Minister of WWE Evolve.

She's taken on the new name of the Prime Minister, similar to how Ava is the Mayor of NXT. To open Evolve tonight, she was greeted by Ava, who praised her for her work.

"Stevie, you have been absolutely phenomenal over the last few weeks. The matches you've been pitching to me, the talent you've acquired. You've even got an OG Evolve Champion on the show. I am very impressed. I absolutely think it's time for the next step in your journey."

A Town Hall meeting was then called, at which the star was officially appointed the brand's General Manager. She has now joined Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, and Ava as General Managers.

It remains to be seen what's next for her now that she is the General Manager of Evolve.

