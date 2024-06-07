New WWE main roster star lacks charisma and isn't ready, Konnan says

WCW legend Konnan is never afraid to give his honest opinion on the state of the wrestling business. In a recent podcast episode, the 60-year-old shared his thoughts on WWE's new main roster recruit Blair Davenport.

Davenport joined WWE in 2021 as a member of the NXT UK brand. The 28-year-old moved to the NXT roster in 2022 before receiving a call-up to SmackDown during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Konnan said on his K100 show that Davenport and Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai lack charisma:

"Blair Davenport, who I saw her in NXT, she reminds me a lot of, what's the white girl in Damage CTRL? Dakota Kai. Okay, to me when they came up, I was like, 'These girls do not have it yet,' and they kept pushing Dakota Kai, pushing Dakota Kai." [5:37 – 5:56]

Trending

Konnan believes Davenport's unique look is the only thing that sets her apart from others in the women's division:

"She's [Dakota Kai] still not over. This Blair Davenport girl reminds me the same. The only thing she has is one part of her hair's like white, the other one's black." [6:00 – 6:08]

Davenport has not yet wrestled since moving to SmackDown. On May 31, the Brit berated Naomi backstage after the former Total Divas star interrupted her conversation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Konnan compares Blair Davenport to Emma

Tenille Dashwood, fka Emma, wrestled for WWE between 2011 and 2017 before returning for another short run with the company between 2022 and 2023.

Konnan thinks Blair Davenport and Emma both struggle to connect with audiences. He also referenced U.S. President Joe Biden and the former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump:

"She definitely reminds me of like remember when Emma was there? No offense because she's got a rocking body and she's pretty, but she had zero personality. But Blair definitely is the epitome of the Joe Biden-Melania Trump zero charisma, straight crickets and tumbleweeds rolling down an old Western ghost town," Konnan said. [6:08 – 6:31]

Davenport's most recent match ended in defeat against Sol Ruca on the April 23 episode of NXT.

What would you like to see next from Blair Davenport? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit K100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback