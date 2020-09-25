New WWE ring names possibly revealed for RETRIBUTION's female members

The final two WWE ring names for the core members of RETRIBUTION may be revealed, as according to a report from Wrestling Inc, it appears that the two female members of RETRIBUTION may be called Retaliation and Reckoning.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION made their in-ring debut after appearing earlier in the episode, kicking off RAW with a speech about their intentions. It was later revealed, during their in-ring debut, that the male core members of RETRIBUTION were called T-Bar, Mace, and Slapjack.

T-Bar was Dominik Dijakovic, Mace was Dio Maddin, and finally, Slapjack was supposedly Shane Thorne. However, the other two core members of the WWE group, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez did not have their in-ring WWE names announced at the time.

Now, it has been revealed by Wrestling Inc, that WWE has filed to trademark five names on Monday, the 21st of September, which was when RETRIBUTION appeared on RAW for their in-ring debut. The trademark filings were for T-Bar, Slapjack, Mace, Retaliation, and Reckoning. At this point, it may be safe to assume that Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be taking up those names.

It should be noted, WWE has not confirmed that Retaliation and Reckoning will be the new names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez, but given the context, it may be a safe assumption.

On the other hand, earlier in the week, WrestleVotes reported that one of the names for the women in RETRIBUTION was thought to be "Shatter", but the plans for that were scrapped.

Guys, it gets better! Heard that at one point the females in Retribution needed names on Monday for TV. Thankfully that got scrapped.



One of the names was going to be... “Shatter”. 🤣😂 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 24, 2020

The descriptions for us filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office were as follows.

