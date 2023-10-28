New WWE signee claims they have elevated a dead brand 

WWE has a roster full of incredible athletes across all three brands. This, however, doesn't stop the biggest wrestling company in the world from signing stars who could make an impact in the company. One of these signings is Nick Aldis.

The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was recently revealed as the new General Manager of SmackDown by Triple H. His appointment as the authority figure left many perplexed as Aldis was one of the most popular independent wrestlers before signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

The 36-year-old addressed this in an interview with Busted Open. Appearing alongside his wife, Mickie James, Aldis stated that he has always made the most of whatever opportunities he has got and plans to do the same in WWE. He reminded the viewers of his achievements and even said that he elevated NWA as their world champion when the brand was really struggling:

"I took a god awful Roman gladiator gimmick in 2009 and by 2013, I was the world champion. I took a brand that if it wasn't dead, was on life support and a belt that was not particularly well thought of and within less than a year headlined the biggest independent show in history of pro wrestling," said Aldis. (5:02-5:26)

"For anyone who thinks I would be disappointed or you know..unhappy or anything like that with the opportunity to be on the biggest sports entertainment show in the world in this capacity, you're out of your mind," Aldis concluded. (5:28-5:44)

You can watch the entire interview below.

Mickie James reacts to her husband signing with WWE

For those who are not aware of Nick Aldis, the 36-year-old is married to former 5-time women's champion Mickie James. James was alongside her husband during his interview with Busted Open. The former champion shared how proud she was of her husband.

Expand Tweet

While at this point, there is indication that the former NWA champion will be getting in the ring anytime soon, his fans will hope they finally get to see the British wrestler compete in a WWE ring. He headlined the All In Pay-per-view against current WWE star Cody Rhodes, and he has already hinted at re-igniting the rivalry.

Do you want to see Nick Aldis compete in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments below.

Please give credit to Busted Open podcast with transcription credit to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.