WWE does not do things by halves. Their developmental program ensures that they hire the best of the best athletes out there, and as such, they have hired an incredibly tall new female superstar, Alexis Lete.

As part of their developmental program, WWE often signs promising athletes from all sports and trains them to become superstars. Alexis Lete was hired by the company along with a class of 16 other recruits around a year back.

The new signings included Valerie Loureda, a Bellator fighter.

Alexis Lete is a former Miss Indiana who played on the George Washington University volleyball team for four years. She was their leading middle blocker and is quite well known for her Wonder Woman TikToks. She is also quite tall, a startling 6'2".

WWE has not officially billed her height yet, so the exact height is not confirmed. Raquel Rodriguez is the tallest women's star at 6'1", so this would make Lete the tallest current female superstar in the company.

The star was pictured next to current NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage at a show. The height difference between herself and 5'7" Stratton was startling to see as well.

The two were filming a sort of skit together.

This is not the first time WWE recruit Alexis Lete has filmed other WWE stars

The company has previously filmed an angle where Lete was speaking and filming herself on her Instagram to talk about what she learned at the Performance Center. Suddenly in the middle of her filming, Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker had a pull-apart brawl. This was when the two stars were in the middle of their feud.

On that occasion, several coaches and other NXT recruits and talent came in to help separate the two stars while they laid into each other.

The star is still waiting to start wrestling regularly, and when she does make her debut, it will be something to see.

What role do you think Alexis Lete should have when she finally debuts? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

