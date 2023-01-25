Current superstar mockingly apologizes to Bron Breakker following a brawl at the WWE Performance Center

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller sarcastically asked for forgiveness from Bron Breakker. The two men recently broke into a brawl at the Performance Center ahead of Breakker defending his NXT Championship against Waller inside a Steel Cage at Vengeance Day.

The 32-year-old wrestler unsuccessfully challenged Breakker for the title two weeks ago on NXT's New Year's Evil. Waller was on the verge of defeating the champion when the ring rope snapped. However, he did not re-enter, allowing Bron Breakker to retain his title, albeit controversially.

On Monday, Breakker and Grayson Waller engaged in a pull-apart brawl at the WWE Performance Center. Initially, the fight was staged to appear genuine by having NXT star Alexis Lete casually film an Instagram reel before chaos broke out in the background.

Ahead of tonight's NXT, the Australian star took to Twitter to share his apology to the champion with derisive insults at him. In addition, Waller's t-shirt said, "Bron Breakker Is My B*tch."

"First of all, Bron Breakker, I'm really sorry for once again exposing you and your temper, embarrassing you in front of the whole world. And as a sort of consolidarity, I've decided to wear your brand-new merchandise shirt today to show you how bad I feel about yesterday," Waller said. [0:08 - 0:25]

You can check out Waller's tweet below:

What exactly happened between Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker at the WWE Performance Center?

The 32-year-old WWE Superstar also posted a video to Instagram of himself entering the Performance Center during an Instagram Live chat. He then taunted Breakker while he was training in the ring.

NXT coach and trainer Norman Smiley made an appearance, unsuccessfully attempting to calm down Grayson Waller. He then incited Breakker's rage by hurling water bottles at him.

The two men quickly got into a brawl and were only separated when performers such as Odyssey Jones got involved. The NXT Champion and his opponent were finally separated, with Waller leaving while still talking trash on his way out.

Grayson Waller appears to be the best choice to defeat Breakker and carry NXT forward. We'll find out on February 4th at Vengeance Day from Charlotte, when Breakker and Waller compete for the NXT Championship inside a steel cage.

Do you think Waller could dethrone Breakker off his NXT Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

