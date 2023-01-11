Create

Awful botch leads to a huge Steel Cage match being announced by Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Jan 11, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Shawn Michaels is a WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller inside a Steel Cage. The announcement comes following a nasty botch during the latest episode of NXT.

The Australian superstar aimed to dethrone Breakker and win the gold for the first time in his career. Instead, Breakker successfully defended his NXT Title against Waller this week at NXT New Year's Evil.

However, Waller was agonized twice during the match due to rope failure. First, the challenger threw the champion into the turnbuckles, breaking the middle rope.

The ropes were later repaired during the commercial break. Next, Grayson Waller attempted to put Breakker in the Steiner Recliner but was rebuffed by a few shoulder blocks and a power slam.

OH NO! The rope breaks AGAIN and @GraysonWWE can't beat the count. @bronbreakkerwwe is still the NXT Champion...#WWENXT #NewYearsEvil https://t.co/WcmCU0MTnD

Waller blasted the NXT Champion with a knee in the match's final moments before going for a finisher move off the second rope. However, the rope snapped yet again, causing the challenger to collapse outside the ring. Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title over Waller via count out.

Following the match, the Australian confronted Shawn Michaels on Twitter and demanded that he do something about his huge upset caused by a nasty rope failure.

.@ShawnMichaels has spoken:@GraysonWWE will face @bronbreakkerwwe for the #WWENXT Title INSIDE A STEEL CAGE at NXT #VengeanceDay!!!#NewYearsEvil https://t.co/YfUMD4K4hi

As promised, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the botch on NXT New Year's Evil before the show was over. Shawn Michaels was in his office with Breakker and Waller and booked them into a Steel Cage cage match at NXT's Vengeance Day event.

What are your thoughts on Michaels' announcement on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
