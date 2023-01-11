Awful botch leads to a huge Steel Cage match being announced by Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller inside a Steel Cage. The announcement comes following a nasty botch during the latest episode of NXT.

The Australian superstar aimed to dethrone Breakker and win the gold for the first time in his career. Instead, Breakker successfully defended his NXT Title against Waller this week at NXT New Year's Evil.

However, Waller was agonized twice during the match due to rope failure. First, the challenger threw the champion into the turnbuckles, breaking the middle rope.

The ropes were later repaired during the commercial break. Next, Grayson Waller attempted to put Breakker in the Steiner Recliner but was rebuffed by a few shoulder blocks and a power slam.

Waller blasted the NXT Champion with a knee in the match's final moments before going for a finisher move off the second rope. However, the rope snapped yet again, causing the challenger to collapse outside the ring. Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title over Waller via count out.

Following the match, the Australian confronted Shawn Michaels on Twitter and demanded that he do something about his huge upset caused by a nasty rope failure.

As promised, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the botch on NXT New Year's Evil before the show was over. Shawn Michaels was in his office with Breakker and Waller and booked them into a Steel Cage cage match at NXT's Vengeance Day event.

What are your thoughts on Michaels' announcement on WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes