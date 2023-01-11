Shawn Michaels addresses major botch on WWE show

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has shared a message about a botch at the final moments during the Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller match on the latest edition of the NXT New Year Evil show.

Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against challenger Grayson Waller after weeks of trash-talking and back-and-forth altercations.

It was a hard-hitting contest where the champion asserted in the early stages with a shoulder block, delayed suplex, and an additional standing moonsault over the challenger.

When the 32-year-old star thunderously sent the NXT Champion into the buckles, it broke the second rope. Similarly, in the match's closing moments, Waller blasted a knee on Bron Breakker and went for a finisher move, but the rope gave up, and the challenger was out of the ring.

Shawn Michaels was concerned about Grayson Waller suffering an upset, and he took to Twitter to announce that he would do something about it and look into the matter by the end of the NXT show.

"@WWENXT, I hear you. I'm on it. I'll have something by the end of the show," Michaels wrote.

Because of the botch, Bron Breakker defeated Waller with a weird 10-count finish. Following the match, even the latter took to social media and called out WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for making amendments.

