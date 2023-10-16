New WWE SmackDown Superstar shares backstage picture thanking Rey Mysterio and Sami Zayn after their match together

WWE held the latest episode of SmackDown on Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was a star-studded affair with Roman Reigns making his television comeback and major announcements by Triple H. Amid all these major announcements, a superstar had his first bout on SmackDown after moving to the brand in a dark match.

Dragon Lee was moved to the SmackDown roster from NXT a week ago but has yet to make an appearance on TV since his move. While he didn’t get to do it with a packed card last Friday, he still had the opportunity to get in the ring with his hero Rey Mysterio and Sami Zayn in a dark match after the show.

The three babyfaces teamed up to take on Imperium after the show. The trio got the win after Zayn connected with a Helluva kick on Giovanni Vinci. Lee posted a picture with his teammates after the event, thanking them. You can look at the post below:

"Last night I learned a lot.. thank you," wrote Dragon Lee.

Logan Paul to show up on WWE SmackDown soon?

Social media star Logan Paul has been absent from TV since his win over Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. The Maverick was busy preparing for his boxing match against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Paul got the win over Danis by disqualification after dominating most of the fight. After his win, he called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Rey responded to Paul’s call-out on Twitter, letting him know where to find him on Friday nights. This suggests that we might see Logan Paul show up on the blue brand to challenge the legendary luchador. There are multiple people gunning for Rey’s title right now, with Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar both in search of a shot at the title. It will be interesting to see who Rey’s next challenger is.

Are you excited to see Dragon Lee on SmackDown? Who would you like to challenge Rey next? Let us know in the comments below.