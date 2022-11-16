Bianca Belair recently reacted to Mia Yim joining her team for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on social media.

On the latest episode of RAW, Damage CTRL approached Mia Yim backstage and tried to convince her to join their team for the WarGames match on November 26.

Mia opted to join Belair's team instead, which caused Rhea Ripley to join Damage CTRL in response. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley are set to battle Bianca, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery superstar at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The EST recently took to Twitter and reacted to Mia Yim joining the squad for the WarGames match at the Premium Live Event on November 26.

Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bianca Belair sends a message to WWE Universe

Bianca Belair and Bayley have been in a rivalry since SummerSlam 2022. The EST recently defended her RAW Women's Championship against The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel 2022.

Belair won the match by trapping Bayley inside a ladder so she couldn't get up to beat the ten count. After the match, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to say that the moment was special and thanked Saudi Arabian fans.

"What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE I am so proud of us & grateful! This Moment was Special. And I walked as the Last Woman Standing! Thank you Saudi Arabia," Belair tweeted.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

I am so proud of us & grateful!

This Moment was Special.

And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!



Thank you Saudi Arabia

#ANDSTILL

#ESTofWWE

#CrownJewel What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE I am so proud of us & grateful!This Moment was Special.And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!Thank you Saudi Arabia What an honor it was to be a part of a LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH in Saudi Arabia with @itsBayleyWWE I am so proud of us & grateful!This Moment was Special.And I walked as the Last Woman Standing!Thank you Saudi Arabia#ANDSTILL#ESTofWWE#CrownJewel https://t.co/2ZQKZRnwBk

Bianca and her squad have a little less than two weeks to find the final superstar to compete with their team for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Time will tell which star steps up to the challenge.

Who would you like to see join Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes