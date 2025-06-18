Newest Paul Heyman guy confirmed following WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has been the driving force behind some of the biggest superstars in WWE history. The Wiseman has worked alongside major stars including CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and now Seth Rollins.

Heyman has not only recruited Rollins and Bron Breakker as part of his recent alliance, but it was teased on RAW that he could also be working with Bronson Reed, since he accompanied him for his fatal four-way match.

Reed has confirmed this with a three-word message following the show, noting that he is now a Paul Heyman guy as well.

Trending

Reed came up short on RAW when he was pinned by Jey Uso following interference from LA Knight, Sami Zayn, and Penta. It seems that Rollins' new stable has already made several enemies on the red brand, and interestingly, despite this, none of them have a match at Night of Champions.

There is still a week to go until the show, and a match could be announced next week on RAW, since there are only four matches officially announced for the event as of this writing.

Is Paul Heyman still looking over his shoulder for Roman Reigns?

Paul Heyman managed Roman Reigns for four years and was able to make him the most unstoppable force in the company.

However, he turned his back on both Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania to unite with Rollins, but many believe this may not have been the brightest decision.

Expand Tweet

Heyman hasn't had a lot of success managing Seth Rollins so far, but he is expected to grow along with The Visionary as they push the group forward. Bron Breakker has all of the attributes he needs to become a huge star in WWE, and with Heyman by his side, he could also be unstoppable.

Bronson Reed could also use the boost that Heyman provides, especially if he can push him towards a World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More