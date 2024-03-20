Newest WWE championship rule goes into effect at recent show

WWE recently made a major change to a top championship rule that went into effect on Tuesday night. The latest episode of NXT played host to the latest rule known as the ‘Catch Clause’ for the Heritage Cup.

WWE has done well in building different championships and cups to keep the competition high for all three brands. The Heritage Cup is one of the most prestigious titles in NXT. It is currently held by No Quarter Catch Crew.

The heel faction comprises of Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. Dempsey was the man who defeated Noam Dar to win the Heritage Cup from The Meta-Four not too long ago.

The latest edition of NXT saw Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne team up to face Nathan Frazer and Axiom in the first round of the NXT Tag Team Championship number-one contender's tournament to get a title match at Stand & Deliver. The No Quarter Catch Crew members lost the contest to the high flyers.

Meanwhile, Riley Osborne of Chase U got an opportunity to challenge for the Heritage Cup on Tuesday night. He was surprised to face Drew Gulak for the No Quarter Catch Crew’s prized possession.

Osborne had the upper hand in the contest, but a distraction from Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail helped Gulak turn the tides and pick up the win for his side with a 2-1 victory. It was the first time that Gulak defended the Heritage Cup under the Catch Clause.

WWE personality William Regal recently tried to give his son some advice

Fans had been wanting to see William Regal work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT for some time. At NXT Roadblock, fans got a glimpse of what to expect if the father-son duo starts working together.

Regal interrupted No Quarter Catch Crew and congratulated his son for winning the Heritage Cup for the heel faction. He then tried to give his son some advice and told him to defend the cup with honor just like he defended his titles in the past.

Instead of appreciating his father, Dempsey stated that he would do much better than his father. The segment had a rather anticlimactic end. It will be interesting to see if the creative team puts the duo together, with Regal managing his son. That would turn out to be some great entertainment, as Dempsey has a bright future in WWE.

