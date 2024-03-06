William Regal appears on WWE TV; confronts real-life son

WWE legend William Regal made a surprising appearance during this week's special show, NXT Roadblock 2024, to come face to face with his real-life son.

Last week, Charlie Dempsey, the son of the legendary wrestler, made a significant impact on NXT by defeating Noam Dar to become the new holder of the NXT Heritage Cup.

During this week's show, Dempsey and his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates made their way out to address the NXT Universe. Emphasizing that this was only the beginning, they announced their collective goal of expanding their accolades by aiming to become the next tag team champions at NXT Stand & Deliver.

At that moment, William Regal made his entrance to a thunderous ovation and confronted his son. Expressing that the Heritage Cup held immense sentimental value for him, he hoped that the No Quarter Catch Crew would uphold its integrity.

In response, Dempsey asserted that he would defend it even better than Regal could. Wearing a smile, the veteran stated that he would be watching closely.

It remains intriguing to observe whether WWE will continue to incorporate Regal into on-screen appearances in the coming future.

What were your thoughts on William Regal's return at NXT Roadblock 2024? Share your reactions in the comments section.

