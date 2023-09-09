Newly crowned champion calls out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins among others after putting his career on the line

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer called out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, among others, after winning the Impact Digital Media Championship last night.

The 52-year-old faced Kenny King at Impact Wrestling's Victory Road pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. While many thought that it would be curtains for the wrestling legend's career, Dreamer did the unexpected with some assistance from Heath (fka Heath Slater).

Speaking during a backstage interview after his victory, Dreamer made it clear that he is open to defending the title anywhere he goes. The former WWE star then called out Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and MJF.

"If it's an independent show, I will defend this title. If any champion in any company wants to try to take the DMC from me, I'm right here," he continued. "Roman, Seth, MOX, MJF; anybody in IMPACT. Moose, you got history with me. New Japan, your local indie — wherever it is, this is a new start. I will always say life is just like professional wrestling. You are gonna get knocked down, but you got to keep on getting up and keep on fighting, and I'm going to keep on fighting until I have no more breath in my body. Thank you." [H/T- Fightful]

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are the top champions of their respective brands in WWE

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two of the top stars in WWE currently. The duo made their main roster debut together in 2012, alongside Jon Moxley. More than a decade later, all three SHIELD members have firmly established themselves as the aces of professional wrestling.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Rollins holds the World Heavyweight title. Current International Champion Jon Moxley is the main attraction in AEW.

It is unlikely that Roman or Seth will respond to Tommy Dreamer's callout. However, Moxley has been quite active on the Independent Circuit ever since leaving WWE, and is most likely among the three to come face-to-face with the wrestling legend.

