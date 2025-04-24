Newly crowned champion Jacob Fatu breaks character to reveal what Solo Sikoa told him; admitted it didn't work

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are now a team in WWE despite their tensions apparently coming to a head in recent weeks. Both stars have shown they have what it takes to take the next step, with Fatu already doing so at WrestleMania.

Fatu is the new United States Champion. Having won the title at WrestleMania, he's got a lot to be happy about. However, during his appearance on the Club 520 podcast, he admitted that he was very nervous.

Jacob Fatu shared that despite what he looked like, he was very nervous about wrestling and had to get his head in the right place. He said that Solo Sikoa helped him with advice about what to do since he was nervous. He said he was told to step back from all of it and get his head in the right place.

He did, however, admit that it had not worked.

"It was very nerve-wracking. Like I said, man, just preparing for it, it's more of a mindset, though. So much stuff going on, left and right, people pulling you, left and right. But we need that time. Shout out to my brother, Solo Sikoa, by the way. Solo has the best theme song, by the way. Nothing against Jey, Yeet... Solo told me, 'It's okay, man, just step away from everything real quick. You feel me? Get your head in the right space.' I did that. It still didn't work (laughs), Shout out to Solo, though," Fatu said. (8:10 - 8:44)

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are the only members of the New Bloodline not injured at the moment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Club 520 and give an HT to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

