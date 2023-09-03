Newly crowned Champion reacts to huge win at WWE Payback in a wild match

WWE Payback took place this Saturday in Pittsburgh. One of the highlights of the show was the "Steel City Street fight" for the WWE tag team titles. The match ended with Finn Balor and Damian Priest being crowned as the new tag team champions.

The two prevailed over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with help from the rest of The Judgment Day. The match had some incredible action, and the fight spilled around the arena, with all the competitors taking tremendous damage, none more so than Kevin Owens. The MVP for the heels was Dominik Mysterio, who hit Zayn with the MITB briefcase that allowed Balor to get the win.

The win means that all four members of the faction are now holding titles. One-half of the newly crowned tag team Champions, Finn Balor, reacted to his win by posting a picture with his partner and freshly won titles.

You can look at the Irish star's post below -

"ITS PAYDAY," - Finn Balor on X.

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor becomes Grand Slam Champion at WWE Payback

Finn Balor is now a Grand Slam champion

The Prince, with his new tag team title win, has now won all major championships in the company. He is a former US Champion and a 2-time former Intercontinental Champion. He was also the first-ever WWE Universal Champion for a day before giving up the title due to an injury. The star gave himself a moniker after becoming a grand slam champion.

The 42-year-old had some tension with his tag partner after his involvement cost Finn an opportunity to be world champion again last month. The tensions escalated in recent weeks with Finn's old friend, JD McDonagh, getting involved. The two, however, seem to have put all those behind them and will look to dominate as the new undisputed tag champs.

Were you disappointed watching Sami and Owens lose their title? What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here