Newly crowned champions defeated wrong tag team on RAW after WrestleMania, says WWE veteran [Exclusive]

WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn returned on RAW this week as the newly crowned Undisputed Tag Team Champions. They locked horns with The Street Profits, but Vince Russo believes it was an incorrect booking decision.

KO and Zayn defeated The Usos at WrestleMania to win the tag team championships following a prolonged rivalry. They walked out to a deafening pop on RAW after WrestleMania and demanded a match against anyone backstage to celebrate the beginning of their title reign.

The Street Profits walked out and said that KO and Zayn deserved their title reign before stating that they would fight the champions. Despite their best efforts, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford came up short against Owens and Zayn.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the segment on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He said that a heel tag team like The Alpha Academy should have faced the champions instead of The Street Profits, who were fresh from a big win at WrestleMania 39.

"Why not put Chad Gable and Otis out there? We beat them 80,000 times, why not just throw them out there, it doesn't matter," said Russo. [52:43 - 52:54]

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone noted that Ford and Dawkins picked up a win in one of the best matches from WrestleMania weekend. They were impressive in a brutal battle against three other tandems. He argued that The Street Profits should have started a feud with KO and Zayn instead of a one-off match against the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

You can watch the full video below:

WWE confirms Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's next appearance

KO and Zayn delivered one of the few good segments on RAW after WrestleMania. WWE has confirmed they will appear on SmackDown later this week to celebrate their title win.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips MAN that pop for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You love to see it. MAN that pop for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. You love to see it. https://t.co/EadSVbP9DK

Interestingly, they didn't cross paths with The Usos on RAW. Jey and Jimmy wanted to meet Roman Reigns, but Paul Heyman lied to them about The Tribal Chief stepping out. The Wiseman sent the former champions to a private jet and said he "took care" of them.

It will be interesting to see if the two tag teams cross paths on SmackDown to set up a potential title rematch.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes