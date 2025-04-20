Newly crowned champions mock Jey Uso; crashes out at WWE personalities ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso became the fourth superstar in WWE to hold the re-branded World Heavyweight Championship under the new era. However, the new World Tag Team Champions, The New Day, mocked Main Event Jey and crashed out at the hosts during an interview.
In an interview with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant after WrestleMania 41 Night One, The New Day and the hosts started on the wrong foot when Roberts and Morant didn't introduce them with the right amount of energy.
"Jey Uso? Oh, yeet! You puppet. You're out here yeeting, you're out here having fun, you're having a good time, right? I bet you didn't have that energy for Jey Uso. Why that energy for us?" Kingston asked Roberts.
Xavier Woods went on to point out that the WWE personalities had started off on the wrong foot:
"You started on the wrong foot. If you can be excited for Jey Uso finally reaching his goal of winning the World Heavyweight Championship. You can't start with excitement that we've run up the score on every other tag team in the history of WWE. You can't be excited about that for us?" Woods asked Roberts.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for the new champions on Monday Night RAW
If you use quotes from this article, please credit World Wrestling Entertainment and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
