Newly-crowned WWE champion breaks silence after first-ever singles title win: "Never doubt me again"

A major female WWE Superstar won her first-ever singles championship in the company. The star has broken her silence following the latest episode of NXT.

Jacy Jayne made her debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2020. She gained popularity after becoming a part of the Toxic Attraction stable alongside Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin. The duo of Dolin and Jayne has captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Currently, Jacy Jayne is a member of the Fatal Influence faction, which also consists of Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. During the May 27, 2025, edition of the black-and-silver brand, The Lady of Rock & Rumble faced Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship.

In the closing moments of the match, Nyx distracted the referee. Meanwhile, Henley delivered a kick to La Primera around the ring post. This intervention allowed Jacy Jayne to defeat Stephanie Vaquer and become the new champion.

After winning the NXT Women's Title, the 28-year-old star broke her silence on X (fka Twitter), directly addressing her doubters. Jacy Jayne conveyed a message of triumph and vindication to those who had underestimated her previously.

"To everyone who ever doubted me, called me the third wheel, said I’d never make it…HAHAHAH!!!!!!!!!!!! Never doubt me again."

Check out the star's post below:

WWE Hall of Famer believes Jacy Jayne is ready for main roster call-up

A few months ago, wrestling legend Booker T shared his thoughts on Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley. He discussed this on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T heavily praised the two members of the Fatal Influence stable and claimed Jayne and Henley are ready for a WWE main roster call-up.

"I think with those guys [in Fatal Influence] it's like a 'you watch my back, I watch yours' mentality. We're all trying to get to the same place, and that's to the main roster. I look at Jacy Jayne, she's been in NXT for a minute. She's one of those types that she can go to the main roster right now, but she's so good she could still help so many of those girls coming up before she actually makes the crossover. I look at Fallon Henley and I look at her the same way," he said.

It's been over six months since the WWE Hall of Famer made a bold statement about the Fatal Influence members. Only time will tell when Jacy Jayne moves to the main roster, especially now that she is the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

