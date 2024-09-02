Newly crowned WWE champion confirms RAW appearance

A popular WWE Superstar has confirmed their appearance for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is one-half of the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair.

The 35-year-old and her tag team partner, Jade Cargill, challenged The Unholy Union for the titles at WWE Bash in Berlin this past Saturday. The 12-minute back-and-forth contest between the two teams ended with the challengers securing the win to become the champions for the second time.

After the show, it was announced that the newly crowned champions would show up on the September 2 edition of Monday Night RAW to celebrate their title win. One-half of the champions, Bianca Belair, took to her Instagram account earlier today to confirm the same. The EST of WWE shared multiple pictures from the premium live event.

"Your Tag Team Champs will be on #WWERAW tonight! All 👀 on us. 💋⚡️ #ESTofWWE #JadeCargill," she wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar opens up about her relationship with Bianaca Belair

On the Road to WrestleMania XL, Bianca Belair teamed up with Jade Cargill and Naomi to take out Damage CTRL. The EST and The Storm have been tag team partners since and have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

During her appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Big Jade opened up about the dynamic she shares with Belair. She further recalled her first interaction with her and how the two got along almost instantaneously. Cargill claimed they have the same vision, which includes elevating the company's Women's division.

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She [Bianca Belair] can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest, like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Check out the entire conversation below:

Former Women's Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union will face Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane tonight on RAW. The winner of the match will challenge Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the titles.

