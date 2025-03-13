Newly crowned WWE champion reacts after title has to change due to injury

A newly crowned WWE champion has now reacted after the news broke that a star had to drop her title due to an injury. This comes after a recent report.

At NXT RoadBlock, Giulia faced Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Takes All match. By the end of the night, Vaquer emerged victorious and quickly became the Women's NXT and North American Champion. The double championship match came as a surprise to fans, but it was reported earlier today that Giulia lost the title because of two reasons. The first was that she was apparently dealing with a minor visa issue. The second reason was that she was also injured at that time.

“So Giulia – there are two things going on. There is some ‘minor’, I was told, visa issue. And there’s also an injury, which is listed internally as ‘undisclosed’.”

Giulia sent a message soon after that she was not done yet and that she was burning with determination. Stephanie Vaquer has reacted to it as well, saying that she loved her, admired her, and that she was ready to face her in the ring again and again.

"I love you, I admire you, and it will be an honor to face you again in the ring, once and a thousand times more."

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have shown their abilities in WWE

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have been overly dominant since arriving in WWE. Neither star took long before they won titles when they arrived.

Vaquer became the NXT Women's North American Champion, while Giulia won the Women's NXT title.

Since both have showcased their dominance, they have also been friends, even going into a match where one of them was sure to lose a championship. Now that Giulia has lost, fans will have to wait and see if she returns as Vaquer's friend.

