Newly crowned WWE champion reacts after Triple H sends a message

WWE has crowned a huge new champion recently, and Triple H sent a message. Now, the star has reacted to the message.Triple H sent Stephanie Vaquer a message soon after she won the Women's World Championship, defeating IYO SKY, sharing a video of himself congratulating her backstage. He said that it was only the beginning for her and that it had been an incredible performance on such a big stage.&quot;Just the beginning for La Primera…Incredible performance on the big stage. #AndNew #Wrestlepalooza.&quot;Vaquer responded now, saying that she had finally fulfilled something that had been the biggest dream of her life. She thanked Triple H for believing in her and for always supporting her and taking care of everyone as well. She went on to say that she was very proud of her position in WWE and promised she would be worthy of that position. She also added that this was just the beginning for her and she was getting started.&quot;I’ve fulfilled the dream of my life 🥹 Thank you for believing in me, for always supporting me, and for taking care of all of us. I am deeply proud of my WWE family and I promise to be a worthy representative. This is only the beginning… La Primera is just getting started. 🔥👑&quot;It remains to be seen which star she defends her title against first.Triple H has had a hard time booking the Women's World TitleTriple H has not had the easiest time booking the Women's World Championship over the last few years. Rhea Ripley had to give up the title when she was injured some time back, and it ended up going to Becky Lynch. Eventually, Liv Morgan won it, as well. Later there were feuds between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and others, but it ended up going to Naomi, who won the title thanks to the Money in the Bank briefcase.From there, while it looked like she would hold it for a long time, she had to give it up instead when she announced her pregnancy. With Stephanie Vaquer ill heading into Wrestlepalooza, it was also difficult to promote the match that would crown a new champion.Now, Triple H has a new champion, and it remains to be seen what the next step for the title is.