Newly crowned WWE champion reacts after Triple H sends a message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:20 GMT
He sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
He sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE has crowned a huge new champion recently, and Triple H sent a message. Now, the star has reacted to the message.

Triple H sent Stephanie Vaquer a message soon after she won the Women's World Championship, defeating IYO SKY, sharing a video of himself congratulating her backstage. He said that it was only the beginning for her and that it had been an incredible performance on such a big stage.

"Just the beginning for La Primera…Incredible performance on the big stage. #AndNew #Wrestlepalooza."

Vaquer responded now, saying that she had finally fulfilled something that had been the biggest dream of her life. She thanked Triple H for believing in her and for always supporting her and taking care of everyone as well. She went on to say that she was very proud of her position in WWE and promised she would be worthy of that position. She also added that this was just the beginning for her and she was getting started.

"I’ve fulfilled the dream of my life 🥹 Thank you for believing in me, for always supporting me, and for taking care of all of us. I am deeply proud of my WWE family and I promise to be a worthy representative. This is only the beginning… La Primera is just getting started. 🔥👑"

It remains to be seen which star she defends her title against first.

Triple H has had a hard time booking the Women's World Title

Triple H has not had the easiest time booking the Women's World Championship over the last few years. Rhea Ripley had to give up the title when she was injured some time back, and it ended up going to Becky Lynch. Eventually, Liv Morgan won it, as well. Later there were feuds between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and others, but it ended up going to Naomi, who won the title thanks to the Money in the Bank briefcase.

From there, while it looked like she would hold it for a long time, she had to give it up instead when she announced her pregnancy. With Stephanie Vaquer ill heading into Wrestlepalooza, it was also difficult to promote the match that would crown a new champion.

Now, Triple H has a new champion, and it remains to be seen what the next step for the title is.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
