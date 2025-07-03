Newly crowned WWE champion sends 3-word message

A newly crowned WWE champion has now spoken up ahead of a show. He became the champion only recently.

On WWE RAW this week, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh got a shot at the New Day's World Tag Team Championship. The duo had not defended the title more than once since winning it in April. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had held the titles and avoided every title match for quite some time, ensuring they did not need to defend them.

They were forced to put the titles on the line against Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh this week on RAW. Although the New Day tried its best, Balor and McDonagh won and are now the new World Tag Team Champions.

Finn Balor sent a three-word message, pointing out how over he and McDonagh were now that they were the champions.

"Over & Over."

Now that they are the champions, the rest of the tag team stars will be setting their target on Balor and McDonagh going forward, after months of so few matches for the titles.

