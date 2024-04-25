Newly-crowned WWE champion Trick Williams defended against heavy criticism by veteran: "Big deal"

A well-known wrestling veteran defended newly-crowned NXT Champion Trick Williams following criticism from a popular insider and journalist.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno discussed Dave Meltzer's comments about Williams. The former WCW superstar called the new NXT Champion a star and doesn't care if he's still green.

"He's green but he looks like a star. Not everybody looks like a star. He dresses like a star, okay? A lot of people do dress like a star over there. How many people do you come out and they singing your song? Seth Rollins, you know? A couple of guys, right? Sami. So that 'Whoop that trick. Whoop that trick,' he comes out to that and he has good matches with great wrestlers. Yeah, he's green, big deal. I think this guy has a tremendous upside," Konnan said. [From 01:43 to 02:19]

Check out the video below:

Konnan thought that Trick Williams needed to improve his promo skills, but he has no complaints about his development. He pointed out that the crowd's reactions meant Williams was doing the right thing and was over. He also praised Carmelo Hayes, calling him a star with tremendous upside.

What did Trick Williams say about Dave Meltzer?

Dave Meltzer threw some shade at Trick Williams on a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer was not very impressed with Williams and credited Ilja Dragunov for making him look good in their matches.

"Trick isn't that good, that’s the reality. He's got incredible charisma, but you put him in a main event match. Granted he did look really good against Ilja, but Ilja is one of those people that gives you a false perception of the ability of the other person, it's like wrestling Ric Flair or a tag team wrestling the Young Bucks, you always look better," Meltzer said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Williams sent a message to his critics after winning the NXT Championship, and it was uploaded on NXT's official Instagram page.

The champ said that he doesn't care about the critics because he has been fighting his whole life, and fighting is in his family.

What are your thoughts on Trick Williams winning the NXT Championship? Hit the discuss button and sound off.